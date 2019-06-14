Shutts & Bowen and Partner Ed Patricoff Sponsor the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute’s 15th Anniversary Gala

Ed Patricoff and Shutts & Bowen sponsored and attended the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute’s (CHLI) 15th Annual Gala & Leadership Awards held in Washington, D.C., on May 15. This event celebrates CHLI’s impact and accomplishments as it honors those leaders who have significant influence on the U.S. Hispanic and Portuguese communities. The Gala brings together a powerful audience of elected and appointed officials; civic, international and diplomatic leaders; and Fortune 500 executives.

This year’s event honored His Excellency Luis Almagro, Secretary General of the Organization of American States, with the CHLI Ileana Ros-Lehtinen International Leadership Award. During his acceptance speech, Secretary General Almagro spoke passionately about Venezuela’s crisis and lack of freedom and the inappropriate influence being exercised by the Cuban regime in countries throughout the Americas, including Nicaragua and Venezuela. This topic is extremely important, now more than ever, given the crisis in Venezuela and the great hope that there may be change coming soon after decades of tyranny, oppression, and brazen theft by Venezuelan government officials and their colleagues.

Ed Patricoff, Ben Gibson and Thaisa Wosniack attended the event on behalf of Shutts & Bowen.