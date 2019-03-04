‘Springtime in Althea’s Neighborhood’ offers tour of city’s homes, gardens

The Coral Gables Garden Club presents “Springtime in Althea’s Neighborhood” on Mar. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a house and garden tour of six locations in the North Gables. This is the Garden Club’s 43rd tour.

Althea was the mother of George Merrick, the visionary and developer of Coral Gables. Her statue, located at Merrick House, was donated by the Coral Gables Garden Club.

The self-guided tour will begin at the Butterfly Garden installed by the Coral Gables Garden Club at the Coral Gables Library, 3443 Segovia St. Patrons will check in at this location and, if they are one of the first 75, they will have the opportunity to release a butterfly into the garden.

Each location will be unique with some houses and gardens and others just gardens. Homes will be decorated with floral arrangements and there will be entertainment.

The tour will end at the newly renovated Merrick House. This location, in addition to access to the home and gardens, will offer refreshments for everyone at the President’s Tea. A bake sale will offer homemade items from members and plants will be on sale.

Tickets, on sale from members or on Eventbrite, are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

The Coral Gables Garden Club is a not-for-profit organization and was founded in 1925. Its mission is to promote and educate the community regarding civic beautification, parks and roadside improvements. Over the years the Garden Club has enhanced many of Coral Gables’ entrances with Adopt an Entrance Projects, i.e. Miracle Mile, Coral Way, Ponce de Leon and Eighth Street. In addition to these projects, the Garden Club donated the George Merrick statue in front of City Hall.

Other projects include sending children to camp Wekiva and SEEK, the Butterfly Garden at the Coral Gables Library, Arbor Day, Fairchild Gardens and the Coral Gables Museum conservation and environment awareness (The Green Festival).