St. Theresa Catholic School a winner at local Academic Olympics events

St. Theresa School was very successful in its attempt to win the Olympic Trophy at St. Brendan and Columbus Academic Olympics. The students brought home the overall large school division trophy from St. Brendan Olympics and the Division III Trophy at the Columbus Olympics.

“Twenty-five of our eighth grade students participated at St. Brendan’s, and forty students at the Columbus Olympics,” said Gloria Marti, vice principal at St. Theresa Catholic School. “We won 10 gold medals, three silver medals and seven bronze medals at St. Brendan, and eight gold, 14 silver and nine bronze medals at Columbus. We are very proud of our dedicated students and teachers.”

Students who participate are mentored by their teachers. They receive study guides and put in additional study hours as they compete either individually or as teams in a variety of topics, including, but not limited to, Drama, Debate, Math, Science, Language Arts, History, Journalism, General Skills and STEM.

“We are there to support our students and those from other schools, building a team spirit,” said Sister Rosalie Nagy, OCD and principal of St. Theresa School. “We want to encourage our students to use their God-given gifts and talents in a competition that is healthy and friendly, promoting our mission of Catholic faith formation, academic excellence and service in a nurturing, Christ-centered environment.”