Students debate environmental issues during Fairchild Challenge

Fairchild Challenge, the award-winning environmental education outreach program at Fairchild Garden in Coral Gables, conducted its annual Environmental Debates for high school students on Feb. 7. Some 48 students from 24 high schools in

Miami-Dade County participated in the debate.

Students debated four environmental topics in tournament style such as requiring all new residential construction install solar panels; repealing the Endangered Species Act and requiring all United Nations member states to ban single-use plastics.

At the end, the four top-ranked teams debated the pros and cons of allowing Miami-Dade County’s 14-mile expansion of SR 836/Dolphin crossing into the Urban Development Boundary. The first place team was Palmetto Senior High School and the second place team was Coral Reef Senior High School.