Summer swimming lessons offered at Venetian Pool

There is water all around us in South Florida and summer is the perfect time to learn how to swim or improve your swimming style. The coolest pool in the United States, the Venetian Pool, located at 2701 DeSoto Blvd., is offering swimming classes for children and adults until August. Classes are taught by volunteers of the Venetian Aquatic Club.

(Photo courtesy City of Coral Gables)

