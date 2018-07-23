Teacher of teachers, Rina Jakubowicz, talks on ‘The Yoga Mind’ at Books & Books

The power of yoga does not lie within the body but within the mind. So says internationally renowned yoga expert Rina Jakubowicz in her latest book, “The Yoga Mind: 52 Essential Principles of Yoga Philosophy to Deepen Your Practice.”

Join Jakubowicz at Books & Books in Coral Gables, July 26 at 7 p.m., as she shares insights from her inspirational journey through the philosophy and wisdom of yoga. In “The Yoga Mind,” she explains how readers will find principles that can be applied to their own yoga practice and create a more meaningful meditation for them.

“The profound inspiration that yoga promises begins not in the body, but in the mind,” says Jakubowicz. In “The Yoga Mind,” she takes a simple, accessible approach to the complex origins of yoga philosophy. With clear, thoughtful guidance, the book offers everything yoga practitioners need to deepen their yoga practice and discover a meaningful way of life.

Jakubowicz says this book is a “complete resource for bringing yoga philosophy off the mat and into your life.”

“The Yoga Mind” includes:

Clear explanations of core yoga principles that turn complex theories into memorable lessons;

Guided meditations and simple exercises that offer clear, tangible instruction for practicing each principle in your daily life; and

A structured approach to vital yoga themes that brings clarity to crucial, but rarely understood, concepts.

Whether readers pore through “The Yoga Mind” cover to cover or just skip to a certain topic, Jakubowicz says they will find simple actions to incorporate the principles of yoga into a yoga practice that is meaningful in their lives.

Jakubowicz is an international bilingual yoga teacher, Reiki practitioner, motivational speaker, and author. Known for her vibrant, uplifting approach to yoga and life, Jakubowicz has been a teacher of teachers since 2005, presenting at Yoga Journal conferences, Himalayan Institute, Omega Institute, Kripalu Center, and Wanderlust Festivals, and in countries all across the globe.

Meet Jakubowicz at this free event, open to the public, presented in collaboration with Rina Yoga at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134. For information about Rina Jakubowicz, visit www.rinayoga.com or call 305-856-YOGA (9642).