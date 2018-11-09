The Astor Companies’ Merrick Manor to House the Coral Gables Police Department’s First Substation

Luxury residential project in city’s Merrick Park neighborhood nears completion

The Astor Companies is going far beyond industry standards to make sure Merrick Manor residents are safe and secure at all times.

In addition to 24-hour security provided by the developer, the Coral Gables Police Department will open a substation on the ground floor of the luxury residential project near its retail shops and restaurants. The Astor Companies is providing the space to the department at no cost. The planned substation will be the first for department.

Merrick Manor is under construction and set to open in January 2019 at 301 Altara Ave – just steps away from the luxurious Shops at Merrick Park.

“We want our residents to feel safe and secure at all times,” said Henry Torres, President, CEO, and Founder of The Astor Companies. “Having a regular police presence in our building will not only bring extra peace of mind to people who will live here, but also for our neighbors.”

“We are thrilled to partner with The Astor Companies to give us more visibility in the community,” said City of Coral Gables Police Chief Edward J. Hudak, Jr. “We will be announcing our specific plans for the location very soon.”

The police department’s main headquarters is located on Salzedo Street, but it has plans to move into a new public safety building nearby in 2020.

For Merrick Manor, the substation complements other critical components such as strategically placed security cameras and a covered and monitored parking garage. The building has also taken extraordinary measures to keep residents safe and protected during a hurricane event.

In addition to storm protection and security, other luxury amenities include 24-hour valet parking, 24-hour front desk concierge service, a business center with computer-ready desks and multimedia screens for presentations and conference calls, a club lounge on the fourth floor, state-of-the-art fitness center and resort-style pool with barbecue areas, dog washing station and a community area with lounge seating.

More than 60 percent of the 10-story, 227-residence Merrick Manor is under contract, with prices for remaining units starting from $374,990 and ranging up to $2.6 million. Remaining units range from 574 square feet to more than 3,400 square feet.

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is overseeing residential sales and marketing at Merrick Manor, led by Regional Vice President of Sales Ivan Ramirez and Sales Director Eduardo Pruna.

Merrick Manor also offers nearly 20,000 square feet of prime, Class A ground-floor retail and restaurant space marketed by the Astor Real Estate Group, led by Principal Broker Roza H. Radkiewicz.