The Growing Place top elementary in Fairchild Challenge competition

The Fairchild Challenge, at its annual awards event on May 11, named The Growing Place Elementary School, 536 Coral Way in Coral Gables, as its highest scoring Top Elementary School in 2019. The school was awarded a cash prize of $1,500 for additional environmental science education in the classroom.

Now in its 17th year, the Fairchild Challenge at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables, has been recognized as a benchmark for exceptional STEM education and for empowering PreK-12th grade students to become the next generation of scientists, researchers, educated voters, policy makers, and environmentally-minded citizens.