The Holidays Have Arrived as Downtown Coral Gables Announces Holiday Celebrations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It’s the most magical time of year and Downtown Coral Gables is the place to be this holiday season! Throughout the month of December, the Business Improvement District (BID) of Coral Gables will be hosting a variety of holiday-themed events and activities that are sure to spread holiday cheer and remind everyone what the giving season is all about. Over the next few weeks, visitors to the City Beautiful will be able to enjoy:

Caroling on the Mile– Local high schools students will create the perfect musical backdrop to holiday alfresco dining with holiday carols throughout Downtown Coral Gables. The caroling will take place from 7:00-9:00pm on December 6-8, 13-15 and 20-21.

The Coral Express at McBride Plaza– On Saturday, December 15th, don’t miss a free, family-friendly event inspired by the famous holiday book, The Polar Express. Taking place at McBride Plaza, 150 Miracle Mile, from 5:00-9:00pm, guests are encouraged to come in pajamas and hop aboard a stationary Coral Gables Trolley while sipping complimentary hot chocolate and enjoying sweet treats for purchase. Holiday-inspired photo opportunities will also be placed throughout the Plaza and a formal reading of The Polar Express will take place at 6:30pm.

Holiday Storefront Window Contest– This holiday season, local downtown businesses will also be spreading holiday cheer with decorative storefront windows. Shoppers will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite displays by visiting the Holiday Storefront Window Contest photo album on http://facebook.com/ShopCoralGables and voting for their favorite display by December 17. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 19. Use #CGHolidayWindowContest to find photos.

For more information, please visit www.ShopCoralGables.com/events.