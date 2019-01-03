The Language of Flowers: An Ikebana Auction Against Gun Violence

On January 19, 2019, the Ikebana International Miami Chapter 131 is honored to join with Master Ceramicist James Herring and his colleagues from around the United States in an auction themed, “the Language of Flowers” at the Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave, beginning at 6 pm and running until 9 pm. The public is invited to attend this fundraiser to support programs against gun violence. Mr. Herring‘s concept of auctioning seventeen unique ceramic vases with ikebana arrangements is the first project of its kind, pairing an ikebana chapter with ceramicists, for this purpose. He has enlisted the talents of ceramicists from around the country to create these seventeen unique vases, in honor of the seventeen Marjorie Stoneman Douglas H.S. students who died on Feb 14, 2018 in a school shooting. Mr. Herring hopes that this project can serve as a model for the nation. He plans to promote this concept at the 2020 National Ceramic Convention in Richmond, VA.

On March 30, 2019, the I.I. Miami Chapter 131 will be celebrating its 50th anniversary at the Pinecrest Gardens with events open to the public. We also invite you to join us in this celebration. Over the years, our chapter members have been sharing their love of ikebana and other aspects of Japanese culture throughout the South Florida community, living the motto of “Friendship through Flowers.” Ikebana, the Japanese art of floral design and arrangement, dates to the 6th century and is one of the most important cultural elements that is uniquely Japanese. Ikebana International (I.I.) founded in 1956 has the objective of promoting mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and other countries through the introduction of ikebana and related Japanese traditional and cultural arts to such countries.

We encourage you to learn about our Miami Chapter 131 at our website, www.ikebanamiami.org.