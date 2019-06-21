The Life of Roslyn Soltz (known as Roz, Rozzie, Mom, Savta, Zionist), November 26, 1927-December 17, 2018.

Roz Soltz was a leader. She was a leader with her family, in her community in Miami (Roz moved from Brooklyn to Miami at the age of 18), in her community in Israel and in her heart. Roz had a huge open heart, an open mind and an open home. Roz was a Woman of Valor. Roz was married in 1948 to her loving late husband Gerry. Roz was a mother to Alyssa (Roger) Friedland, Howard (Terry) Soltz, Lesly (Ellie Goldman) Diaz and pre-deceased daughter Bonnie Soltz. Roz was a grandmother to nine and a great-grandmother to seven.

Born in New Jersey on November 26, 1927, Roz attended Brooklyn College and transferred to University of Miami where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree Cum Laude. Roz attended the University of Havana where she became fluent in Spanish and used it a great deal. Roz worked in the travel business for more than 35 years and travelled the world with Gerry.

Roz also spoke Hebrew. She and her family made Aliyah to Israel in 1971 and returned in 1974 to Miami due to economic reasons. When she and Gerry retired more than 20 years ago, they moved back to Israel where her daughter Alyssa and Alyssa’s family were living. Roz’s grandfather Chaim was an ardent Zionist and so was Roz.

Roz was involved in Jr. Hadassah, Hadassah, B’nai Brith, Technion and the family was long-time members of Beth David Congregation. Roz served as President of the Florida Region of Hadassah and served on the National Board of Hadassah. While living in Jerusalem, she was elected to the Executive Board of Hadassah Israel and was a member of Hadassah International and was on their steering committee. Roz was active in the Masorti Congregation Ramot Zion in French Hill, Jerusalem. She was Chairwoman of AACI Jerusalem Region and on their National Seniors Board.

Roz inspired many in her life. She was a founder of Hadassah’s Camp Judaea in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Donations can be made to the Scholarship Fund at Camp Judaea, 1440 Spring Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.