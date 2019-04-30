Tragedy on Tivoli Avenue in Coral Gables

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
A horrible tragedy happened the other day on my quiet residential street (between Old Cutler Road and Almansa Street) in Coral Gables. It’s a friendly street where many people ride bikes, walk dogs,, take daily walks and where the neighborhood children play.
But on this day, something went terribly wrong. On this day, I was walking my dogs down the street like I have done every day, 3 times a day for the past 20 years. But on this day a woman, who I would later learn rents a house on our street, driving in her new Volvo SUV plowed right into us. All three dogs were knocked to the ground. I know one of them rolled all the way over because in my shock, I remember picking road debris off his back. None of them moved for what seemed like an eternity. I thought she had killed them all.
Two eventually got up and other than some minor cuts, shock and emotional trauma they were deemed OK by the veterinarian at the hospital. I don’t know how I wasn’t hit since I was right in the middle of my pack-and I guess like many who have gone through a trauma, I wish it had been me instead. But it wasn’t me and My sweet boy Taz never got up. His screams will forever haunt me.
The woman got out of her car as I was running to her while screaming and she calmly said, “I’m sorry. I didn’t see you”. How can someone in broad daylight, on a shaded street, in an SUV if she was watching the road not see a woman walking three dogs? I can only believe that she WASN’T watching the road…I can only assume that she was texting. I guess I’ll never know. She didn’t get a ticket since there were no witnesses, and because she only killed a dog (considered to be nothing more than personal property in the state of Florida). To me though, they are my children. Taz WAS my child.
Enough time has gone by now that my two surviving dogs don’t seem to even remember the trauma. I, however, will never forget.
Taz’ shrieks of pain and broken bones as he lay limp in the street are forever etched in my mind.
We should be able to report people who plow through our streets like a shortcut in the woods. I’m tired of it. I was almost killed once on my bike off San Antonio Avenue.
Got their license plate, called the police,but there’s nothing you could do.
The police can check the phone for texts
Driving while texting is a crime in Florida
As a dog owner a feel your pain. It brought tears to my eyes as I read your story. I am truly sorry for your loss. Not until one owns a dog does one realize they are family. God Bless.
What a sad story….my heart goes out to you.
Sincerely,
Mary
I am so sorry for your loss, pain and suffering. I am no legal expert, but I do believe you can take that reckless woman to court. She did, after all, inflicted you a personal loss, emotional distress, and a trauma that will scar you forever.
I am so sorry for your loss. How terrible that this happened. Could there by any security cameras in the area where you and your dogs struck. That person should be held responsible. Again, my condolences
There’s a reason why South Florida is one of the top (if not the number one) areas in the U.S. for pedestrian and bicycle fatalities. Simple lack of attention and mindlessness by drivers on the road is endemic here. I’ve been hit twice on a bike and gave it up after the second hit (first in the Grove and second on Key Biscayne). Too dangerous.
I am so sorry for your loss of Taz. He will live in your heart forever.
That is horrible. I’m so very sorry this happened. I can’t believe that she wasn’t even given a wreckless driving ticket.
We are also owners in the Platinum Triangle. We are very sorry for your loss and pain. We recently had a similar experience with tragic results. The careless and heartless driver did not stop. Our pet was left for dead. Might speed humps be a slowing device to an otherwise quiet neighborhood? May your Taz rest in peace.
so sad …. they should of confiscated her phone and read the text/phone times she was on…. we lost our beloved cat in our front yard, after 15 years living on Matilda Street (the highway now!!!!) they left her dead in the middle of the street, she was partially deaf but while they were building the roundabout on Day/McDonald they diverted ALL the traffic…trucks (large I might add), drive development, buses, the city failed to put anything except a detour sign, blah blah blah,it’s everyday now in my neighborhood!!,,,my neighbor last week was opening his car door in the middle of the day and a man in a car hit his door, its so unsafe in the grove now especially with all the over development vehicles and rentors, air BNB , etc….disgusting — i was born in Hialeah and I feel like I’ve returned…nothing different even with the new guy on board
I live at N Greenway Dr. People take a short cut into our street to avoid the School Traffic at Santa Teresita, I already lost 2 cats. We talked to police and requested a police officer on that street, at least once a week. So people slow down.
Nothing yet! :(
I only hope something good comes out of this tragedy. The article comes on the heels of proposed legislation making it a fined offense to text and drive. NEVER DRIVE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE, SUFFERING FROM FATIGUE, TEXTING, EATING etc., etc. KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE ROAD!! This could’ve been your pet or child. Life is too precious wether two or four legged. I am so so sad about Taz and the devastating impact it has made on you and your family.
Never, while driving, text, eat, drive under the influence, drive while tired, etc., etc. PAY ATTENTION!! EYES ON THE ROAD!! SLOW DOWN!! Life is too precious. My heart is broken.
Why is there no justice? My heart is broken. And, I haven’t walked my dogs since. Edie, thank you for being brave and sharing your story with us, and bringing awareness to the lack of support from the city’s police for making our streets safe.
