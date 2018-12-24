Tree lighting ceremony officially welcomes Christmas season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Thousands of Coral Gables residents gathered in front of City Hall on Dec. 7, some as early as 5 p.m., to await the arrival of a favorite visitor from the North Pole, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, who were scheduled to help the city light the official Christmas tree.

The tree lighting event helps to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season.

The show began with a performance by the Miami Royal Ballet’s Dance School. The school is located near the Village of Merrick Park. The dancers, ranging in age from 4 to teens, were arrayed in beautiful costumes and danced to selections from The Nutcracker.

After the Miami Royal Ballet, the choir from St. Kevin’s Catholic School graced the stage with popular Christmas songs like Rocking Round the Christmas Tree and Jingle Bell Rock. Most of the singing was a cappella.

Next to perform was the Caroling Choir from Our Lady of Lourdes, singing hymns associated with the holiday.

Then players from the Actors’ Playhouse performed a series of scenes from the musical, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

The Key Club, Junior ROTC and other groups were on hand to sell hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks. Other groups were sellings candied apples and corn on the cob.

When asked whether Santa Claus was going to be safe on his way in from the North Pole, Police Chief Ed Haduk replied with confidence.

“We have coordinated the matter with NORAD who is tracking him. We’ll make sure he gets back on time.”

Mr. Claus brought good cheer accepting a ride down Miracle Mile from the Coral Gables Fire Department when he arrived at seven p.m. He gave children and parents Christmas candy. Mrs. Claus had been on hand to greet others and make everyone feel welcome from the beginning of the party.

When Santa arrived, the Mayor Raúl Valdès-Fauli said that the people of Coral Gables were happy to start Christmas, and he led everyone in applause for the children. Then, the minute arrived and the tree was lit.

The festivities continued with more performances and Santa was on hand to talk to children about their favorite wishes. Santa’s park will be open through the holidays.