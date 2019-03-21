UM-NSU CARD TO HOST TROPICAL NIGHTS FUNDRAISER FOR AUTISM

To celebrate Autism Awareness month and to raise funds for the free programs and services offered by the University of Miami – Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD), the non-profit will host its annual Tropical Nights Gala at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, aboard the SeaFair Miami Yacht, which is located at 1095 Biscayne Blvd Formerly Museum Park).

This year, UM-NSU CARD is pleased to present University of Miami Professor of Clinical Pediatrics and Associate Director of the Mailman Center for Child Development, Dr. Jeffrey Brosco, with the Community Leadership Award and former City Attorney of Coral Gables, Mr. Craig Leen, with the Cruz-Whitehurst Advocacy Award.

Tropical Nights is the flagship fundraiser for the non-profit organization, which serves families throughout Broward, Dade and Monroe Counties. Funds raised at the gala support UM-NSU CARD’s programs and services including support groups for all family members, life-skills programs, surf and summer camps, social skills activity groups, a family mobile clinic, and community outreach events, all of which are provided at no direct cost to families.

Tickets are $300 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available.

To learn more visit: https://bit.ly/2qY37MZ .