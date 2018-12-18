UM Sports Hall of Fame presents: Legends Never Die

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame is partnering with legendary artist Beau Bradbury to present a unique art show and sale, “Legends Never Die” at the Tom Kearns Sports Hall of Fame Building on the Coral Gables campus, January 11-13. The show at the Hall of Fame coincides with the Beaux Arts Festival on the campus that weekend.

Hurricane fans can attend the Friday, January 11th VIP Opening by purchasing tickets for $50 that includes adult beverages and hors d’oeuvres along with being able to view and purchase one of the 20-25 pieces that commemorates a Hurricane legend or a historic moment in the school’s athletic history. The Hall will be open to public on Saturday, January 12th from 12-7 PM to view and buy the artwork, and Beau Bradbury will be at a booth at the Beaux Arts Festival Saturday and Sunday. Proceeds benefit the UMSHoF, a 501c3 non-profit organization that celebrates the rich history and outstanding former student-athletes of the university.

For more information, call the UMSHoF at 305-284-2775 or go to UMSportsHallofFame.com