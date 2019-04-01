UM Sports Hall of Fame to hold 51st annual Induction Banquet

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 51st annual UMSHoF Induction Banquet on Thursday, May 2, at Jungle Island.

The eight-member Class of 2019 is comprised of Cesar Carrillo (baseball), Constantin Popa (men’s basketball), Scott Nicolas, Stephen McGuire, Antrel Rolle and Vince Wilfork (football), Tabia Charles Collins (track and field) and Dr. Jenny Krawec, the first rowing team member inducted.

“Every year we induct exceptional athletes into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame and this year’s class is no exception,” said UMSHoF president Tracy Kerdyk. “These student-athletes represent the very best that have excelled in UM athletics over the years. We invite you to come join us May 2 as we celebrate the accomplishments of these fine athletes.”

Tickets for the 51st annual UMSHoF Induction Banquet are $135 each, or a table of 10 tickets for $1,350 In addition, a “Super Table” of 10 tickets can be purchased for $1,850, which includes preferred seating and a half page advertisement in the banquet program. For information contact the UMSHoF at 305-284-2775 or go to www.umsportshalloffame.com/induction-banquet.html.

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization founded in 1966 by eight Miami-Dade County Circuit Court judges, all Miami alumni, who wanted to establish an organization that would recognize those student-athletes, coaches and administrators who excelled at their sport and brought acclaim to the University through their achievements and championships. With the addition of the Class of 2019, only 326 honorees have been inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame.