Umbrella Sky Art Installation arrives to Downtown Coral Gables this July

This July, Giralda Plaza will be transformed into a vibrant and colorful art experience with the installation of the Umbrella Sky Project. Starting Friday, July 13th and continuing over the next two months, hundreds of umbrellas will gently sway over the newly transformed Giralda Plaza, the pedestrian promenade located at the 100 block of Giralda Avenue.

Coral Gables is the first city in South Florida and the third city in the U.S. to host the Umbrella Sky art project, an internationally recognized public art display that has graced streets around the world, including Paris and Lisbon. Umbrella Sky in Coral Gables is made possible through a partnership between the City of Coral Gables, the Coral Gables Community Foundation and the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables.

“This captivating art project is a great example of our commitment to increase art and cultural experiences in the City Beautiful,” said Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli. “Umbrella Sky will undoubtedly drive more people into our Downtown, but we hope they stay to dine and shop while here.”

“We’re thrilled to bring “Umbrella skies” to our City Beautiful,” said Mary Snow, Executive Director of the Coral Gables Community Foundation. “Complementing the revitalization of Giralda Plaza, we’re excited to further enhance the city’s cultural landscape with this energetic project.”

Umbrellas are fitting for the Coral Gables Community Foundation as the organization serves as an “umbrella” charitable organization to enhance the quality of life for those who live, work, learn and play in Coral Gables.

“Umbrella Sky showcases our purpose in our community in a symbolic manner. Just like these umbrellas offer coverage, we service the charitable needs of Coral Gables,” Snow said.

Umbrella Sky is the creation of Portuguese Company, Sextafeira, which means Friday in Portuguese.

Last year, the City of Coral Gables introduced the famed kinetic artwork of Carlos Cruz-Diez along crosswalks in front of City Hall and the Coral Gables Museum. Venice in the Gables, a public arts initiative, is now on display in downtown Coral Gables with eight-foot-tall replicas of Venetian mooring posts all uniquely painted by local artists. Coral Gables continues to nurture, expand and enhance art and culture with every new exhibit.