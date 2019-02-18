Villa Valencia launches sales,introduces ultra-affluent living

The City Beautiful soon will welcome a new residential address that blends private luxury with a true downtown lifestyle unlike any other.

Location Ventures, the Miami-based real estate investment firm with a portfolio of residential and mixed-used projects throughout South Florida, recently announced the launch of sales for Villa Valencia, a distinguished collection of just 39 ultra-luxury condominium residences in Coral Gables.

Villa Valencia, located at 515 Valencia Ave., is being exclusively represented by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. The development will rise 13 stories, presenting the most refined, modern living experiences. Its boutique ambiance will marry tropical modern interior spaces with Mediterranean design influences synonymous with Coral Gables.

Rivaling a single-family home environment, the size of each residence will not be spared. Residences will range from three- to four-bedrooms spanning 2,800 to 3,276 square feet on a single level. Two five-bedroom lower penthouses each encompass half of the 12th floor at 4,211 or 4,267 square feet, with more than 2,000 square feet of covered and uncovered terraces.

Marking the pinnacle of luxury is the full-floor, six-bedroom penthouse on the top level, a villa in the sky, at 6,263 square feet, that will be complete with a private elevator and pool, 10-foot ceilings, and an expansive 4,600-square-foot terrace.

All residences present open floor plans with deep, wide terraces and at least one corner exposure, offering sweeping views of the city, golf course, and water, paired with a lineup wellness features unlike any building in South Florida. To be delivered move-in ready, completion is anticipated for summer 2021.

“Villa Valencia fulfills a vision to unite estate-like living and a condominium setting without compromise,” said Rishi Kapoor, CEO of Location Venture. “To accomplish this, we have carefully conceived one of the most well-thought designs and amenity programs seen in a boutique project within this market. Coral Gables is long-recognized for its exceptional quality of life, and this project emulates that sense of timeless luxury.”

When curating Villa Valencia’s amenity programming, the development team carefully considered the desires of the homebuyer, from everyday conveniences to elements that lend to living “the good life.” From the moment one arrives at the building’s grand entryway, there will be the most welcoming aura and experiences abound.

“Today’s affluent buyer, especially those seeking to live in Coral Gables, expects a product that feels customized to their needs, while fitting seamlessly into the context of its location,” added Daniel de la Vega, president of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “Villa Valencia leaves no stone unturned in its offerings and we are excited to unveil it to our network and the market.”

Wellness will be a centerpiece at Villa Valencia, with a rich program of spa and fitness offerings to promote relaxation and optimal health. This includes a hammam, steam room, his-and-her sauna, hydrotherapy plunge pools, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness facility with yoga, Pilates and weight training. For outdoor enjoyment, a 78-foot resort-style pool with a lap lane and waterfall is complemented by two summer kitchens and spacious sunbeds.

Residents will be able to live, work and entertain guests comfortably in a selection of venues throughout the property, as a secondary option to in-home hosting. A tea room with a coffee bar makes for intimate early morning and afternoon gatherings, while a dinner party is ideal in the Cucina that features a full-size kitchen and full bar open to the pool deck. For engaging recreation, the lively entertainment room will have billiards, and golf and driving simulators. In contrast, an executive room with video conferencing will also allow working from home with ease while the library, with an outdoor terrace, is a tranquil haven overlooking a lush park with shaded trees. Keeping pets in mind, the park will also feature a play area for dogs with artificial turf and an exercise run.

Designed by Hamed Rodriguez Architects, Villa Valencia’s façade is a fresh interpretation of the architectural style of Coral Gables, which harmoniously blends with its tropical modern interiors by CMA Design Studio, led by principal owner Cesar Molina.

Residences provide private foyers with elevator entry and are adorned with superior finishes. This includes exquisite porcelain flooring, 10-foot European exterior wood doors and custom closets finished with European millwork. Kitchens are equipped with state-of-the-art Subzero and Wolf appliances, a wine cooler, custom cabinetry and quartz countertops.

The master bathroom will feature a custom wood vanity with quartz countertops, a glass-enclosed rain shower and a soaking tub in select residences. Adding convenience through technology, Villa Valencia residences will have controlled lighting systems, smart home capabilities and pre-wired audio controls throughout.

For homeowners who want a little more, customization options are available, from flooring and millwork to upgraded technology. Valet parking, 24-hour concierge and private garages make security and discrete living a priority.

The launch of Villa Valencia is marked by Coral Gables’ renaissance and rich history as one of Miami’s most-sought-after areas for living. Just blocks from its location is the completed, multi-million-dollar streetscape renovation of the famed Miracle Mile, which has catapulted an influx of new dining, shopping, and art and cultural options all within walking distance. Villa Valencia residents will enjoy both the bustling urban landscape and the tranquility of neighborhood tree-lined streets and lush canopies.

Villa Valencia residences start from $1.65 million.

For more information, visit www.villavalencia.com or call 786-971–6680.