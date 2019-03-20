Villagers’ Historic Hunt and Road Rally slated for Saturday, Apr. 13

“Larkin-about the City of Pleasant Living” is the theme for the 2019 Villagers’ Annual Historic Hunt and Road Rally on Apr. 13. The event is open to the public and will begin 2 p.m. at Chamber South, 6410 SW 80 St. in South Miami.



No experience is needed for this mad-cap adventure culminating in a barbecue dinner at 4:30 p.m. upon return to Chamber South. Registered teams of 1-6 participants drive their own vehicle on a clue-solving quest, finding some of the area’s most interesting historic spots.



The Villagers have been hosting Historic Hunts for more than 30 years and have developed a reputation for creating a fun-filled experience while revealing the often little-known, quirky side of local history.



Tickets are $10 per person for the Historic Hunt or $45 per person for the Hunt and barbecue dinner and are available through Villagers’ members or online at www.thevillagersinc.org.



The Villager Hunt Team features Clue Master Dolly MacIntyre and committee members Joan Bounds, Sweet Pea Ellman, Andrea England, Sherry Jordan, April Matteini and Lorraine Sheldon.



Founded in 1966, The Villagers Inc. is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation in Miami-Dade County.