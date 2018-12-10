Vivian Dimond honored by FIU at prestigious Torch Awards

Florida International University honored Vivian Dimond, Brown Harris Stevens Miami managing broker and principal, with the FIU Alumni Association’s highest honor, The Torch Award. The 17th annual Torch Awards Gala took place at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Dimond was recognized as a Distinguished Alumna, an award bestowed upon alumni who have brought honor and distinction to the university through their notable record of service and achievement in a particular discipline, organization or cause.

Dimond has more than 30 years of experience in real estate marketing and sales, construction, property management, and residential and commercial financing and development. Her strong record has gained her a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable and successful real estate professionals in South Florida.

In 2002, along with a select group of the industry’s most accomplished real estate professionals, Dimond created Avatar Real Estate Services. Avatar Real Estate Services was acquired by Brown Harris Stevens in 2017.

“Vivian’s selfless attitude and dedication to the students and staff at FIU is commendable and admired by both the BHS Team and the community alike, said Phil Gutman, president of Brown Harris Stevens Miami.

Dimond is a graduate of FIU’s Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs, where she earned a degree in criminal justice. After graduation, she was recruited by the FBI to work within its foreign counterintelligence unit.