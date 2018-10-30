Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

“We have to wake up”: Priest who exposed Jewish genocide in Eastern Europe to speak Nov. 5 at the University of Miami Hillel

By: Community News |October 30, 2018

What: “An Evening with Father Desbois”

When: 7-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, 2018

Where: University of Miami Hillel Braman Miller Center, 1100 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables, Fla. 33146

Who: Father Patrick Desbois is a noted Holocaust and genocide researcher whose groundbreaking work exposed systematic Nazi killings in Eastern European villages. His work has been lauded by Pope Francis, and he is the recipient of France’s highest honor, the Légion d’honneur.

Why: Father Desbois will talk about his research, which extends to investigating the genocide of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, and alarming trends in contemporary society.

About: The Catholic priest is a distinguished authoruniversity professor, historian, forensic detective and world-renowned human-rights activist. He has dedicated his life to fighting the bigotry that fuels the disease of genocide and bridging the divide between faiths. His ongoing work brings closure to the victims and survivors of genocide and calls for legal justice for the perpetrators. He also serves as director of the Episcopal Committee for Catholic-Judeo Relations, under the auspices of the French Conference of Bishops. Father Desbois travels extensively for speaking engagements and has been featured twice on 60 Minutes. He resides in Washington, D.C., and Paris, France.

How: For media RSVP for the event and for interviews, please contact Melissa Lichtenheld at Wragg & Casas. Ticket sales end Nov. 4. Student admission is free. Community tickets are $20 and $38 (includes book).

The event is presented by UM Hillel and is co-sponsored by Miami Beach Holocaust Memorial, Te Sue and Leonard Miller Center for Contemporary Judaic Studies, The George Feldenkreis Program in Judaic Studies, University of Miami Division of Student Affairs, and Beth David Congregation.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "“We have to wake up”: Priest who exposed Jewish genocide in Eastern Europe to speak Nov. 5 at the University of Miami Hillel"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*