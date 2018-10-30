“We have to wake up”: Priest who exposed Jewish genocide in Eastern Europe to speak Nov. 5 at the University of Miami Hillel

What: “An Evening with Father Desbois”
When: 7-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, 2018
Where: University of Miami Hillel Braman Miller Center, 1100 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables, Fla. 33146
Who: Father Patrick Desbois is a noted Holocaust and genocide researcher whose groundbreaking work exposed systematic Nazi killings in Eastern European villages. His work has been lauded by Pope Francis, and he is the recipient of France’s highest honor, the Légion d’honneur.
Why: Father Desbois will talk about his research, which extends to investigating the genocide of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, and alarming trends in contemporary society.
About: The Catholic priest is a distinguished author,
How: For media RSVP for the event and for interviews, please contact Melissa Lichtenheld at Wragg & Casas. Ticket sales end Nov. 4. Student admission is free. Community tickets are $20 and $38 (includes book).
