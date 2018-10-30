“We have to wake up”: Priest who exposed Jewish genocide in Eastern Europe to speak Nov. 5 at the University of Miami Hillel

Why: Father Desbois will talk about his research, which extends to investigating the genocide of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, and alarming trends in contemporary society.

About: The Catholic priest is a distinguished author, university professor, historian, forensic detective and world-renowned human-rights activist. He has dedicated his life to fighting the bigotry that fuels the disease of genocide and bridging the divide between faiths. His ongoing work brings closure to the victims and survivors of genocide and calls for legal justice for the perpetrators. He also serves as director of the Episcopal Committee for Catholic-Judeo Relations, under the auspices of the French Conference of Bishops. Father Desbois travels extensively for speaking engagements and has been featured twice on 60 Minutes. He resides in Washington, D.C., and Paris, France.

