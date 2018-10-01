William H. ‘Bill’ Kerdyk Jr. included in inaugural edition of the Florida 500

Real estate executive and business owner William H. “Bill” Kerdyk Jr., president and CEO of Kerdyk Real Estate, has been selected for inclusion in the inaugural edition of the Florida 500, a special section that highlights the 500 most influential executives in different economic sectors throughout the state.

The Florida 500, which published in September 2018, profiles men and women from various professions throughout Florida who are noted for influence in their respective industries. Kerdyk was included in the Real Estate section of the coveted publication.

This immense, year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend Magazine has resulted in a personal, engaging look at the states most influential business leaders.

For more information, visit https://floridatrend500.com/.

Kerdyk was a founder and chair of the board of directors of the Bank of Coral Gables, a community bank acquired by First American Bank, a full-service bank headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, in December 2014. Kerdyk led the merger negotiations and is now a member of the board of girectors of First American Bank.

Kerdyk’s business interests extend to Japan where he founded the Toyota Junior World Cup with Japanese business partners Yasmasa Tagashira and Eiji Tagashira in 1992. This junior golf tournament was formed to allow the finest junior golfers in the world the opportunity to compete in an international team event.

More than 70 countries now participate in qualifying tournaments held throughout the year in North and South America, Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa. The winners and second place finishers in the qualifying tournaments are invited to participate in the finals played in Japan. Toyota and Japan Airlines are the major sponsors of the tournament in addition to 100-plus other companies.

In April 2015, Kerdyk stepped down from public office and was bestowed as Vice Mayor Emeritus by the City of Coral Gables in recognition of his many years of service. He served as a Coral Gables Commissioner on a citywide, nonpartisan basis starting in 1995 and was subsequently re-elected in 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011. He served as vice mayor in 1999, 2001 and from 2007 to 2015.

Founded in 1926, Kerdyk Real Estate is one of the largest independent full-service companies specializing in the leasing, sale and management of residential and commercial properties throughout South Florida. For more information, visit www.kerdyk.com.