YA author favorites to appear at Books and Books on Feb. 1

January brings about the publication of two eagerly anticipated young adult (YA) novels with adult crossover appeal.

One of Us Is Lying author Karen McManus returns with her sophomore novel Two Can Keep a Secret (now on sale) and author Megan Miranda brings her readers and fans another YA offering with Come Find Me (on sale Jan. 29).

In McManus’ wo Can Keep a Secret, seven years ago, Ellery’s aunt went missing in Echo Ridge. Five years ago, a homecoming queen’s murder put the town on the map. Now Ellery has to move to the small town to live with a grandmother she barely knows.

Even though nothing looks suspicious, Ellery can tell that the residents of Echo Ridge are hiding secrets. And right before she can start her first day at a new school, someone has threatened to make this year’s homecoming just as dangerous as it was five years ago. Soon another girl goes missing, and no one in the town can be trusted.

But the people of Echo Ridge aren’t the only ones with secrets. Ellery’s family members have secrets of their own — her mother, grandmother, and even Ellery. The thing is, secrets are dangerous — and most people aren’t good at keeping them, which is why in Echo Ridge, it’s safest to keep your secrets to yourself.

Come Find Me from Miranda, author of All the Missing Girls and The Perfect Stranger, is a captivating thriller following two teens who connect when each discovers a strange radio frequency that suggests their family tragedies might be mysteriously connected.

After surviving an infamous family tragedy, 16-year-old Kennedy Jones has made it her mission to keep her brother’s search through the cosmos alive. But then something disturbs the frequency on his radio telescope — a pattern registering where no signal should transmit. In a neighboring county, 17-year-old Nolan Chandler is determined to find out what really happened to his brother who disappeared. There hasn’t been a single lead for two years, until Nolan picks up an odd signal coming from his brother’s bedroom.

Drawn together by these odd signals — and their family tragedies — Kennedy and Nolan search for the origin of the mysterious frequency. But the more they uncover, the more they believe that everything’s connected — even their pasts. Is something coming for them? Or is the frequency warning them about something that’s already here?

You can meet both Karen and Megan when they appear together on Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m., at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave. in Coral Gables.