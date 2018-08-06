Youth Bands of America announces Summer Showcase performance

Youth Bands of America is set to present its second annual Summer Showcase. This special event, the culmination of the Summer Band Camp, will be held on Aug. 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Richmond Heights Middle School, 15015 SW 103 Ave.

Sponsored by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss and the Children’s Trust, Youth Bands of America hit the ground running enlisting the talents of Dr. Julian White, former director of the Florida A&M University Marching 100, as supervising consultant. Dr. White assembled a team of some of the most accomplished band instructors in South Florida including Chad A. Norton of Miami Northwestern, Ahmad Newbold of Booker T. Washington, Elijah Thomas Jr. of Miami Killian Senior High School and Francisco R. Williams of South Miami Middle Community School Center for the Arts.

“A youth band program is able to bring hundreds of youths into a positive environment where they will learn not just music and marching skills, but life skills including a sense of worth, dignity and self-esteem,” Commissioner Moss said.

This year the Summer Band Camp enrolled 58 students with many returning from last year.

“Thank you to the parents and our team of volunteers including Deborah Bradford; Ms. Jeanette Collier; John Carey, City of Miami Police Department (retired), and Larry Jones, Miami-Dade Police Department (retired),” Dr. White said. “This year’s showcase will include a demonstration of band performance fundamentals, precision drill, drumline and dance. In additional to music, emphasis is placed on instilling discipline and self-confidence.”

Youth Bands of America is a joint program between the Richmond-Perrine Optimist Club and the Greater Goulds Optimist Club.

The band camp is free and open to students ages 10-14. The program is structured to work in conjunction with various Optimist and little league programs.