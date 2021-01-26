60 SF high school seniors awarded scholarships from Posse Foundation

Sixty South Florida high school students were chosen from among 1,400 nominees to receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship and leadership awards from the Posse Foundation, during a virtual ceremony conducted recently.

Chosen for their academic potential, intrinsic leadership abilities, interpersonal skills, and motivation for success, this group of diverse students will have the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence at one of six partner schools: Davidson College, Franklin and Marshall College, Hamilton College, Mount Holyoke College, Pomona College and Syracuse University.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Posse Foundation, 60 brilliant students will now have the resources to further develop their leadership abilities and pursue post-secondary academic degrees at prestigious universities,” said Alberto M. Carvalho, schools superintendent and Posse National board member. “For the past 12 years, this partnership has transformed the lives of more than 600 Miami-Dade students with over $113 million in scholarships.”

Posse is a comprehensive college access and youth leadership development program that identifies students who may be overlooked by the traditional college selection process.

Founded in 1989, the Posse Foundation recruits and trains outstanding young people from urban high schools and sends them to partner colleges and universities as part of supportive, multicultural teams or “Posses” of 10 students.

