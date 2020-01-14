11th annual Chili Day in Cutler Bay returns Jan. 25

The town’s most popular annual event, the Chili Day in Cutler Bay Cook-Off, returns for the 11th year on Jan. 25. It takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. at Cutler Ridge Park, 10100 SW 200 St.

Chefs will prepare their favorite chili, salsa and cornbread recipes for attendees to sample and for the competition. Cash prizes will be awarded in all three categories and for Best Decorated Booth and People’s Choice. Live music will be provided by Cutler Bay’s hometown band Cutler Stew. There will be plenty of entertainment and food for the whole family to enjoy.

If you are interested in competing as a chef, better hurry and contact Kimberly Thomas at 786-573-5502 or by email at kthomas@cutlerbay-fl.gov.