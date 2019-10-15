Alorica – hiring event 25,000 jobs available

Leading Digital Transformation Provider in Search of Thousands of Top Talent to Help Fulfill its Vision of Making Lives Better, One Interaction at a Time

Alorica Inc., a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced plans to hire at least 25,000 customer experience associates across 100 contact centers worldwide. To kick off this ambitious plan, the company is hosting a hiring event at its contact centers around the globe on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in local time zones. At these events, held at local Alorica sites, the company will interview candidates and offer jobs on the spot for qualified candidates. To find an Alorica contact center near you or to apply for jobs online, visit jobs.alorica.com.

“Alorica has generated tens of thousands of jobs over the last 20 years, and we’re proud to continue creating career opportunities for people around the world,” said Greg Haller, Chief Operating Officer at Alorica. “Our people are the heart of our business, providing the best customer experiences…just one reason why we were named 2019 BPO of the Year.”

With award-winning strengths in developing talent and fostering a unique culture of giving back, Alorica seeks to recruit, retain and grow the highest-quality workforce in the industry. Based on position, Alorica team members can take advantage of flexible schedules and competitive benefits including paid training, medical and dental insurance, paid time off, paid holidays, sick time, 401(k) and an assortment of employee discounts.

Positions available at Alorica contact centers include Customer Experience Associates (Tech Support, Customer Service, Sales), Team Managers (Supervisors), Operation Managers, Trainers and Talent Acquisition Recruiters.