Annual Cutler Bay Open Golf Tournament nets over $16K

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The Town of Cutler Bay hosted the 18th Annual Cutler Bay Open Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Redland Golf & Country Club. The event raised $16,660 for the Cutler Bay Community Fund.

Rod Gibson, town communications director, explained the importance of the event.

“All proceeds benefit the Cutler Bay Community Fund, a town fund that supports local programs and nonprofit organizations serving Cutler Bay residents in areas such as education, community beautification, the environment, culture, social services and other charitable initiatives,” Gibson said. “The town extends its sincere appreciation to the sponsors whose generosity made this year’s tournament possible.”

Sponsors included the Office of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, Longitude Surveyors LLC, Acosta Tractors, Baptist Health, BrightView Landscape Services, Envirowaste Services Group, Kaufman Lynn Construction, Kimley-Horn and Associates, Land Rover South Dade, R.J. Behar & Company, Rise Flag Football, South Florida Fabrication and Fencing, Statec Consulting Services, TECKpert, The Corradino Group, and VisualScape.

Golfers enjoyed an 18-hole scramble, raffles, a 50/50 raffle, mulligans, a Best Dressed Competition, and a luncheon and awards ceremony.

Tournament top finishers

First Place (Score 55) – Team 19th Hole Specialists: Ryan Ricke, Barry Wilson, Stephen Nimer and Kyle Hardy

Second Place (56) – Team VisualScape: Adrian Rivero, Tim Norton, Andres Rey and Omar Haedo

Third Place (57) – Team LogicAire, Joey Scioli, Matt Aragon, Alan Bonwit and Manny Lara

Closest-to-the-Pin Contest: Rey Levy, 8 feet, 1 inch

Longest Drive Contest: Wyatt Randall, 353 yards

Ball Launcher Challenge: Daniel Charpener, 4 feet

Best Dressed: Latin Crackas

“The Town also thanks every golfer, volunteer, staff member and community partner who helped make the tournament a success and contributed to the Community Fund’s continued work throughout Cutler Bay,” Gibson added.

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