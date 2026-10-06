Ain’t Too Proud to Beg You to Go to the Moss Center

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Motown Mania

There ain’t no mountain high enough to keep me from getting to the Moss Center on Saturday, October 10, 2026. My excitement is growing — like a snowball rolling down the side of a snow‑covered hill — and baby, I need your lovin’ to share my enthusiasm. Just to be close to this celebration — just for a moment, just for an hour — I intend to go.

In these crazy times, I think: war, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing. Say it again, y’all. Listen to me. As I walk this land of broken dreams, I have visions of many things. I know that smiling faces sometimes pretend to be your friend, but we know this can’t be true. Still, Motown has always reminded us that love’s the thing — and if you let it, it’ll reach out and touch somebody’s hand.

Anyway, I heard it through the grapevine that on Saturday, October 10, 2026, Masters of Soul will perform Motown Mania from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM. And if you’re an old soul, bring some tissue — not because of the free parking, but because these six singers and these precious melodies will make your jagged edges smooth, your direction so clear.

Even if day after day I stay locked up in my room, and everyone knows that a man ain’t supposed to cry, my eyes will search the sky desperately for the stage. Mistakes, I know I made a few — but I’m only human, you’ve made mistakes too — so don’t forget to buy your tickets before they sell out. People say I’m the life of the party ’cause I tell a joke or two, yet I’m just about at the end of my road. But I can’t stop trying; I can’t give up hope. Because I feel one day I’ll hear these songs again whispering, I still love you, until that day is here.

With Motown, the way they swept me off my feet — you know they could have been a broom — but that’s just the way they do the things they do. If you already purchased your ticket, you beat me to the punch.

Readers, I don’t like you, but I love you. Seems that I’m always thinking of you. You really got a hold on me. If I have to beg, plead for your sympathy, I don’t mind — it means that much to me. Each day through my window, I say to myself, “You’re such a lucky guy.” So be like me, and go see this.

Whenever anyone listens to these Motown classics, they’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day. When it’s cold outside, they’ve got the month of May. I guess you’ll say: what can make me feel this way? It’s this upcoming concert.

Maybe it’s just my imagination running away with me, but whether you are a boy born in Hard Times, Mississippi, surrounded by four walls that ain’t so pretty, or a family from Richmond Heights, go see this — just enough for the city of Cutler Bay. That evening, I wanna be where you are, because you’ve got a smile so bright, you know you could have been an angel.

The official name — Motown Mania, starring Masters of Soul — is a tribute to, arguably, the greatest music America ever produced. Backed by a live band, six vocalists (three men and three women) will channel legends like The Temptations, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Aretha Franklin, The Four Tops, the Jackson 5, and more.

That undeniable Detroit flow — from touching ballads to rump‑rolling rhythms — makes Motown Mania a midnight train to Miami that time‑travels back through the ’60s and ’70s and changed the world. So, since it is automatic, systematic, full of color, self‑contained, tuned and channeled to your vibes, be a dancing machine and really blow your mind when Masters of Soul hit the stage.