“Banking, Business & Opportunity: Yesenia Moreno Takes Center Stage at South Dade Chamber!”

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The South Dade Chamber of Commerce welcomed special guest Yesenia Moreno, President and CEO of the Florida Banking Forum, for a conversation centered on banking, business leadership, and economic opportunity.

Bringing together local business professionals and community leaders, the event highlighted the importance of financial relationships, networking, and collaboration in strengthening South Florida’s business community.

The gathering reinforced the Chamber’s commitment to connecting businesses with influential leaders and creating opportunities for continued economic growth.

Watch more at www.cnews.net

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