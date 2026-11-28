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Bluenest, a South Florida homebuilder and developer creating attainable, for-sale homes for working families and essential professionals, is adding 33 homes for purchase in Homestead as rising homeownership costs push more households to look beyond central Miami-Dade.

Palm Villas offers family-sized layouts, quality finishes and spacious yards, expanding homeownership options in South Miami-Dade. The community includes 32 single-story twin homes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and one single-family home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a one-car garage. Homes were listed from $479,900 at the community’s opening.

Features include porcelain tile flooring, spacious yards and large driveways. Palm Villas has no conventional homeowners association or community development district assessment.

Four homes are committed to buyers using workforce assistance programs. Three families were in the process of purchasing at the time of the grand opening. Eligible buyers may qualify for down-payment assistance and other financing support, subject to program and lender requirements.

“Miami’s workforce needs a path to homeownership, not only a place to rent,” said Salim Chraibi, founder and CEO of Bluenest. “That means adding more homes for purchase that working families can attain, with the space, quality and design they need to put down roots and build equity.”

Bluenest’s vertically integrated model spans development, financing, construction and finishes. The company builds attainable, for-sale homes for working families and essential professionals, including teachers, nurses and first responders.

“Buyers are looking at more than the listing price. They want to understand how a home will work for their family and what costs they will carry after closing,” said Alicia Ale, vice president of sales at Bluenest. “At Palm Villas, the single-story layouts, porcelain tile flooring, yard and driveway are practical features designed for everyday living.”

Approximately 40 percent of Palm Villas’ homes were under contract at the time of its Oct. 29 grand opening. Guests toured the Chelsea model home and explored the community during an afternoon that included seasonal activities.

Palm Villas is located at 15860 SW 304 St., near SW 159th Avenue, in Homestead. The community is near Somerset Academy Silver Palms and Somerset Academy South Homestead.

About Bluenest

Founded in 2018, Bluenest is a South Florida homebuilder and developer creating attainable, for-sale homes for working families and essential professionals. The company’s vertically integrated model spans development, financing, construction and finishes. Bluenest has delivered more than 1,000 homes and has a pipeline of more than 3,000 homes across South Florida. Qualified buyers may be eligible for financing support, including down-payment assistance, subject to program and lender requirements.

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