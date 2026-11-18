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This Thanksgiving, Branches will prepare and deliver 6,500 meals to individuals and families facing food insecurity across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, continuing a tradition of service now in its 26th year.

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, volunteers will gather at seven sites across the two counties to package and deliver meals. Made possible through the generosity of sponsors, donors, and community partners, the effort provides a holiday meal and a meaningful reminder that neighbors care.

As families navigate the high cost of everyday necessities, Branches’ Annual Thanksgiving Meal Delivery brings nourishment, connection, and hope during the holiday season.

One meal recipient shared, “The Thanksgiving meal I received from Branches was very special to me. It helped my family and me during some rough times. That meal made me realize how important life is and how thankful I am for everyone who made this happen.”

Branches gratefully recognizes the generous sponsors helping make this year’s event possible:

Presenting Sponsors

• Darrell Windle & Dave Samber

• Publix Super Markets Charities

Top Turkey Sponsor

• Unity on the Bay

Harvest Sponsors

• Amazon

• Annie and Tom Tannehill

• Bank United

• BB Americas

• Bradesco Bank

• Caplow Manzano

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

• City National Bank

• Commissioner Raquel Regalado

• Dade County Federal Credit Union

• Linda and Pat McEnany

• Molina Healthcare

• Templeton Family Foundation

• VITAS Healthcare

For more information, visit branchesfl.org/2026thanksgiving/ or contact Isabelle Pike at 305-206-5689 or ipike@branchesfl.org.

About Branches

Branches is a Miami nonprofit that partners with families to build educational and financial assets, community, and hope. Through a two-generation approach, Branches helps children and youth succeed in school and prepare for college, career and life, while empowering adults and families to achieve financial wellness through one-on-one coaching, tax prep, and micro-business support. By investing in children and families at every stage of life, Branches is helping them build brighter futures across South Florida.

Learn more at www.branchesfl.org.

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