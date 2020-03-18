CHI OFFERS DRIVE THROUGH CORONAVIRUS TESTING FOR ITS PATIENTS

Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) will begin testing its patients for Coronavirus COVID-19 starting March 18th at its Doris Ison Health Center, 10300 SW 216 St. Miami, FL 33190. The testing will occur Monday through Friday from 9am-noon via a drive through set up. Patients should call first at (305) 252-4820 before coming to the health center if they meet the following criteria: They have recently traveled to any of the affected countries or have been in contact with someone who has the COVID-19. In addition, they might be experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath. (Those with severe symptoms should go to the emergency department.)

By the week of March 23rd, CHI expects to add a second testing location for its patients at the Marathon Health Center. CHI will also begin screening all patients and visitors before they enter any of the health centers to ensure further spread of the virus.

“This is a critical time and CHI has always been there for its patients,” said Brodes H. Hartley, Jr. “We have been working diligently, on a daily basis with our COVID-19 response team in concert with local, state and federal agencies to provide the best care possible to our communities.”

For nearly 50 years, CHI has been a beacon of hope providing access to high quality healthcare for all regardless of insurance status, income level or background. The non-profit federally qualified health center offers comprehensive healthcare services including primary care, pediatrics, OB/GYN, dental, urgent care, behavioral health, vision, radiology, pharmacy, transportation and more. CHI has 11 health centers and 35 school-based health centers. CHI is a recipient of the Governor’s Sterling Award, it is accredited by the Joint Commission and is also accredited as a patient centered medical home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. CHI is also designated as a behavioral health medical home. In addition, CHI is home to the Brodes H. Hartley Jr. Teaching Health Center, training the next generation of doctors in primary care and psychiatry. CHI intends to break ground in 2020 on the first Children’s Crisis Center in southern Miami Dade County. It will service kids with severe behavioral health problems from Monroe and Miami-Dade Counties.