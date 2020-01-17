Keep up with what Fairchild events are coming up

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will be celebrating the return of Chocolate Garden (formerly known as The International Chocolate Weekend) January 24-26. will be celebrating the return of(formerly known as The International Chocolate Weekend)

South Florida’s favorite weekend of sweets and delights is coming back for the fourteenth year with new vendors and a fresh take on the event, giving visitors a chance to stroll through the lush 83-acre garden and enjoy a weekend of tasty treats and fun activities throughout.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday, January 24th at 7:30 PM, Fairchild members can purchase tickets to Fete du Chocolat, an exclusive three-course seated dinner with pairing and access to the after-hours Garden Speakeasy for $185 a person. Additionally, the artisan village and food hall on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will host local retail vendors, chefs and artisan chocolatiers.

Splendor in the Garden Date: Thursday, January 23 from 10:30AM to 2:30PM Details: In its 9th annual year, Splendor in the Gardens invites guests to enjoy a lovely outdoor cocktail reception before walking to the lakeside marquee, where Fairchild Garden’s Director Dr. Carl Lewis welcomes them and introduces honorary Co-Chairs Swanee DiMare and Frances Sevilla-Sacasa before the luncheon and highly anticipated fashion shows commence. The new spring clothing collections presented by Neiman Marcus and the colors of the lush tropical garden complement each other perfectly for a day of fashion and philanthropy attended by more than 350 guests. Gala in the Garden Date: Saturday, February 1, 2020 Details: Revered as one of the most beautiful and magical fundraisers in South Florida, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is pleased to announce Gala in the Garden’s 25th year anniversary. Limited to only 400 exclusive guests, Gala in the Garden is a who’s who of South Florida philanthropists and community leaders. Each year, the lakeside venue is reimagined by a team of talented artists who create glamorous decor and delicious cuisine. This black-tie formal event begins with a cocktail reception and silent auction in the Adam R. Rose and Peter R. McQuillan Arts Center, followed by a seated dinner overlooking Pandanus Lake and dancing to a full orchestra under the stars

Date: February 14, 6-9 PM

The garden is celebrating with a night of enchantment, connection and beauty, all at South Florida’s most romantic botanic garden. Guests will sit under the stars on blankets and savor date night essentials such as wine, chocolate and fromage that are available for purchase. Couples are also welcome to bring their own picnic baskets and blankets from home but last-minute items are available at the gardens. Headliner Kitty Charmichael will serenade the crowd with her bring their own picnic baskets and blankets from home but last-minute items are available at the gardens. Headliner5-piece jazz band. Tickets are available for $65 for members and $80 for non-members.