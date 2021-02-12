Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee announces the opening of the 2021 Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program

Small businesses may be eligible to receive up to $5,000
Small business owners in Miami-Dade’s District 9 are invited to apply for Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee’s Annual Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program. Applicants may be eligible to receive up to $5,000. Grant funding can be used to purchase equipment, supplies, inventory, commercial liability insurance, security systems, advertising, marketing, minor renovations, and or rent/mortgage assistance.
Applications will be available from February 16 through March 1, 2021
PICK UP APPLICATIONS AT:
Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee District North Office
10710 SW 211 Street, Suite 206
Miami, FL 33189
or
On-line at www.miamidade.gov/district09
Business owners interested in applying must meet the following criteria:
- Existed for at least one (1) year
- Must be a for-profit business
- Must have a physical address
- Homebased businesses can apply
- Cannot submit more than one application for the same owner(s), family member, or partners
- Businesses who received funding in 2020 cannot apply
- Not affiliated with a national chain
Completed applications will be accepted from
March 2, 2021 to March 8, 2021 no later than 4 p.m.
Hand delivered completed applications in a sealed envelope to:
Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee District North Office
10710 SW 211 Street, Suite 206
Miami, FL 33189
Phone: 305-234-4938