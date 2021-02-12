Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee announces the opening of the 2021 Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program

Small businesses may be eligible to receive up to $5,000

Small business owners in Miami-Dade’s District 9 are invited to apply for Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee’s Annual Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program. Applicants may be eligible to receive up to $5,000. Grant funding can be used to purchase equipment, supplies, inventory, commercial liability insurance, security systems, advertising, marketing, minor renovations, and or rent/mortgage assistance.

Applications will be available from February 16 through March 1, 2021

PICK UP APPLICATIONS AT:

Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee District North Office

10710 SW 211 Street, Suite 206

Miami, FL 33189

or

On-line at www.miamidade.gov/district09

Business owners interested in applying must meet the following criteria:

Existed for at least one (1) year

Must be a for-profit business

Must have a physical address

Homebased businesses can apply

Cannot submit more than one application for the same owner(s), family member, or partners

Businesses who received funding in 2020 cannot apply

Not affiliated with a national chain

Completed applications will be accepted from

March 2, 2021 to March 8, 2021 no later than 4 p.m.

Hand delivered completed applications in a sealed envelope to:

Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee District North Office

10710 SW 211 Street, Suite 206

Miami, FL 33189

Phone: 305-234-4938