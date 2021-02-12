Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee announces the opening of the 2021 Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program

By
Miami-Dade County News Releases
-
42

Commissioner McGhee

Small businesses may be eligible to receive up to $5,000

Small business owners in Miami-Dade’s District 9 are invited to apply for Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee’s Annual Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program. Applicants may be eligible to receive up to $5,000. Grant funding can be used to purchase equipment, supplies, inventory, commercial liability insurance, security systems, advertising, marketing, minor renovations, and or rent/mortgage assistance.

Applications will be available from February 16 through March 1, 2021

 

PICK UP APPLICATIONS AT:

Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee District North Office

10710 SW 211 Street, Suite 206

Miami, FL 33189

or

On-line at www.miamidade.gov/district09

 

Business owners interested in applying must meet the following criteria:

  • Existed for at least one (1) year
  • Must be a for-profit business
  • Must have a physical address
  • Homebased businesses can apply
  • Cannot submit more than one application for the same owner(s), family member, or partners
  • Businesses who received funding in 2020 cannot apply
  • Not affiliated with a national chain

Completed applications will be accepted from

March 2, 2021 to March 8, 2021 no later than 4 p.m.

Hand delivered completed applications in a sealed envelope to:

Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee District North Office

10710 SW 211 Street, Suite 206

Miami, FL 33189

Phone: 305-234-4938

