Commissioner McGhee, Pastor Elou Fleurine, Florida Division of Emergency Management, South Dade pastors, and community leaders to host COVID-19 vaccine event for 500 pre-registered elderly residents in the South-Dade area

Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, District 9, together with Pastor Elou Fleurine of King Jesus Hatian Ministry and other local pastors, will join forces with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health for a COVID-19 vaccine event for 500 elderly residents in the South Dade area who pre-registered for the event.

The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at King Jesus Haitian Ministry 1001 NE 15th St., Homestead, FL 33030.

“It is imperative that we focus on taking care of our senior citizens during this pandemic. We are committed to bringing resources directly to South- Dade’s most vulnerable communities and citizens,” Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee said.

Commissioner McGhee, Pastor Elou Fleurine, South Dade pastors and community leaders reached out to the community and helped register 500 participates. Participates will automatically be re-registered for the second dose of the vaccine.

WHO: Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Pastor Elou Fleurine of King Jesus Hatian Ministry and other local pastors, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health

WHAT: COVID-19 vaccines for pre-registered participants

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: King Jesus Haitian Ministry, 1001 NE 15th St., Homestead, FL 33030