Commissioner McGhee to host Inaugural One South Dade MLK Unity Bike Ride and Day of Service

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee (District 9) is partnering with the 305 Urban Bike Club in the Inaugural One South-Dade MLK Unity Bike Ride and day of service in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, January 18, 2021. Rev. King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

The bike ride will be escorted by the Miami-Dade South District Police Department and begins in South Dade at the Cutler Bay Park and Ride located in the east parking lot of Target, 20500 SW 112th Ave., Miami, FL 33189. The bike ride will begin at 8:00 a.m., with kickstands up at 8:30 a.m. Leading the bike route will be the Urban 305 Bike Club, and joining them will be Nationwide Rydas Bike Club, Good Times South 305 Community Bike Group, Ridahs Wit Attitudes (RWA), Riders Alliance, #4TheHealthOfIt Bike Club and Empire Fitness Bike Club. The route will make a stop in West Perrine for the day of service project by painting the home and adding some plants of a senior citizens residence. The route will continue and finish at the Target park and ride with food and refreshment.

Omega Phi Fraternity, Inc. Pi Nu chapter and local church volunteers will be assisting in the community day of service event.

Any other bike clubs or single riders interested in joining the bike route should contact the Urban 305 Bike Club at Mstmelvin@gmail.com.

For more information, call 305-234-4938.

WHO: Miami-Dade County, District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee

WHAT: One South Dade MLK Unity Bike Ride and Day of Service

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 8 a.m., with kickstands up at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: Cutler Bay Target Park and Ride, 20500 SW 112th Ave.