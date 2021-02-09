Commissioner McGhee to present Movie Night at Naranja Park on Feb. 12

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, in partnership with the Miami-Dade Police Department, South District, will present Movie Night at Naranja Park, featuring the movie Remember the Titans, on Friday, Feb. 12, at Naranja Park, 14150 SW 264th Street, Miami, FL. The field and concessions will open at 4:30 p.m., and the movie will start at sunset (approximately 6 p.m.).

There will be food trucks on site with food available for purchase. Free popcorn and snow cones will be provided by the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.

WHO: County Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee

WHAT: Movie Night at Naranja Park, featuring Remember the Titans

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 12. Field and concessions will open at 4:30 p.m., and the movie will start at sunset (approximately 6 p.m.).

WHERE: Naranja Park, 14150 SW 264th Street, Miami, FL