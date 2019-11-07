Cornerstone Church Craft Fair is November 9th

A huge indoor craft sale will be held at Cornerstone Church on Saturday, November 9th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the air conditioned Fellowship Hall located at 20740 Old Cutler Road and Marlin Road. This sale will feature homemade crafts for all occasions. The Cornerstone Kids Pre-school will serve a hotdog lunch and cold drinks. Our Cub Scout Pack 212 will have bake sale of delicious goodies.

Coffee and danish will also be served for the early buyers.

Members of the Craft Group of Cornerstone Church have worked all year to prepare for this huge sale of Christmas decorations and ornaments, kitchen items, quilts, baby gifts and so much more. Previous craft sale attendees have often commented on the great variety of reasonably priced items offered by this group and return every year for the best craft

bargains.

For more information, please call Jean Welsh at 305-235-0561 or the church office at 305-235-6651.