CORNERSTONE GROUP CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF CENTERRA AFFORDABLE WORKFORCE TOWNHOME COMMU

On Friday February 21st, 2020, Cornerstone Development will host a Grand Opening ceremony to officially open the Centerra Townhomes, new affordable first-class workforce housing townhomes. The community is invited to attend the event.

Centerra boasts 104 beautiful, large and airy new units, business center, controlled access entry and lots more! This smoke-free state of the art townhome complex also offers lots of green space and tree cover for kids and families to enjoy. A full complement of amenities including a huge clubhouse, with a refreshing resort style swimming pool, are just a few enhancements to make life happier for the residents. Centerra is a true collaborative effort between the private sector and the public sector under the direction of Cornerstone Group and Miami-Dade County.