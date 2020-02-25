Cutler Bay High School student creates project to honor vets

Cutler Bay Senior High School senior Kristina Alzugaray created a community service project, Honor Our Veterans.

This event was designed to collect personal hygiene items for homeless U.S. veterans and U.S. Troops stationed overseas. Alzugaray collected over 700 personal hygiene items, clothing items, magazines, books, and backpacks at Cutler Bay Senior High School. In addition, the donation drop off was at 11 local businesses, including Starbucks and Mathnasium.

The Miami Chapter of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) based in Miami, assisted with the distribution of all items collected. For Alzugaray’s initiative the VAREP awarded her the Miami Chapter Coin, which is given to very special people who help the organization.

Alzugaray also has been honored as a Silver Knight nominee in the Mathematics category.

She is in the iPrep Academy, an innovative program that provides students with an opportunity to participate in a rigorous curriculum that is technologically enriched.

Besides being on the Principal’s Honor Roll every quarter since her freshman year Alzugaray is Sandy Hook Promise National Youth Advisory Board Leader, Student Government Association (SGA) president, STAND (Students Together Against Negative Decisions) Club president, Mu Alpha Theta vice [resident, created Honor Our Veterans Community Service Project, and served as Congressmember Donna Shalala’s fall intern.