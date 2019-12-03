Cutler Bay Senior High School announces Principal’s Honor Roll

Frederic Gabriel

Lucas De La Torre, principal of Cutler Bay Senior High School, has announced the Principal’s Honor Roll for the first grading quarter. A breakfast for the students and their parents celebrated this outstanding achievement, students having all A1A’s for the first grading period.

The following students were recognized by their grade level:\
Ninth Grade: Ella Foxworthy and Natalie Gembicki;

10th Grade: Michel Collins, Ammi Hernandez, Andrew Landsaw, Aura Li, Stephanie Murillo, Madison Noud-Carroll, Francesca Orezzoli, Samantha Prieto, Adriana Solares, Milagros Sotos, Dianet Yero and Kevin Yulkowski;

11th Grade: Victoria Ballinger, Nicole Dubon, Jackson Foxworthy, Laura Fruto, Rafael Garcia, Cassidy Jerew, Alena Miller, Gabriela Rivas, Janelle Rodriguez and Julianne Yulkowski;

12th Grade: Kristina Alzugaray, Emma Arutt, Sophia Bonwit, Gabriella Cruz, Michael Fernandez, Marina Marquis, Liz Martinez, Ana B. Rodriguez, Tatiana Rodriguez and Tobias Sanchez.

