Cutler Bay Vice Mayor, Susi Loyzelle, Launches Bid for State House District 114

Town of Cutler Bay Vice Mayor, Sue “Susi” Loyzelle, has qualified to run for State Representative in District 114, for the upcoming Democrat primary to be held on August 18, 2020.

“I’m ready to lead on the issues that matter to our community – From developing recovery measures due to the COVID-19 health crisis, to providing traffic relief solutions, ensuring a world-class education for all our children, addressing social inequalities, job creation, and climate change.” – declared Mrs. Loyzelle.

“I look forward to bringing my passion and experience to continue making a positive difference in people’s lives as the next State Representative for District 114.” – added Mrs. Loyzelle

Sasha Tirador, Senior Partner and Political Strategist at G&R Strategies, added – ” Our firm is excited in representing, Mrs. Loyzelle, a person of such experience and clear vision for moving our community in the right direction.”

Sue “Susi” Loyzelle currently serves as the Vice Mayor of the Town of Cutler Bay. She was first elected to the Town Council as Councilwoman in 2011. As an elected official, she has led on key issues, including traffic relief, senior housing, education, the environment, and economic development. She is a member of the Miami-Dade League of Cities, Miami Dade County Age-Friendly Initiative Advisory Committee, South Dade Chamber, as well as the Council Liaison for the Town of Cutler Bay’s Communities for a Lifetime Committee (CFAL). She previously served on Chamber South’s Transportation Committee and is a current member of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. She also served on the Florida State Alliance of YMCAs Public Policy Committee and has been a member of the Kiwanis Club for more than 30 years.

Susi Loyzelle dedicated her professional carrier to the YMCA, where she received many honors and recognition’s for her commitment and dedication including: American Cancer Society’s “Woman of the Year” for her work with Disaster Recovery at the YMCA and the Association of YMCA Professionals “Christian Emphasis Award” for her dedication to the mission of the YMCA.

Susi Loyzelle is a graduate of the inaugural class of The Good Government Initiative as well as a graduate of Leadership Miami, a program sponsored by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physical Education/Leisure Service Administration from Florida’s St. Leo University.