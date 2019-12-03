East Ridge at Cutler Bay to host annual Holiday Bazaar and Pancake Breakfast

The holidays are synonymous with bazaars and East Ridge at Cutler Bay is no exception.

The annual Holiday Bazaar and Pancake Breakfast takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon and the public is invited.

“The Holiday Bazaar offers something for everyone,” said Fran Plummer, resident and event organizer. “It’s a community-wide activity that taps the energies of many of our volunteers.

“Our ‘Village Crafters’ work on projects throughout the year that will be sold. Much of the merchandise has a holiday theme including throw pillows, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, quilted placemats and ceramics,” she added.

In addition, the East Ridge Thrift Store will be selling one-of-a-kind treasures from its inventory. Plants and poinsettias will be provided by the East Ridge nursery. The library volunteers are offering new and gently used books and there will be freshly-made baked goods. Local businesses have donated gift certificates for raffle prizes.

Proceeds from the sales are used to benefit the East Ridge community.

“Our residents derive so much pleasure participating in this event and supporting their community,” Plummer said. “It’s very gratifying to have the opportunity to share what someone has lovingly created.”

Studies find that pursuing hobbies like crafting and gardening affects one’s overall health. Participating in enjoyable activities offers greater life satisfaction and the feeling of purpose and meaning.

“The East Ridge lifestyle, offering freedom from home maintenance, has opened the door for many of us to pursue or rediscover. We have the time and a gathering place to be together with other crafters. It’s truly special,” Plummer added.

East Ridge is located at 19301 SW 87 Ave. in Cutler Bay. To learn more about the life plan community or schedule a personal tour, call 305.256.3564.