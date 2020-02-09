Families can connect with nature at Homestead Eco Fair, Feb 22

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Encounter live animals, try local organic foods, enjoy live music, learn about South Florida ecosystems, take the Trolley to the National Parks, and more — all at the sixth annual Homestead Eco Fair. The free event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 4 p.m., at Losner Park, 104 N. Krome Ave. in Homestead, and will feature the Homestead National Parks Trolley.

Miami-based improv troupe Front Yard Theatre Collective will host interactive performances with an eco-spin just for kids. Participants will experience a mix of games and projects that make learning about the environment and sustainability fun and entertaining.

Foodies can savor the cuisine of local food trucks. There will be a mini-farmers’ market showcasing a variety of locally grown and organic produce. Downtown Homestead’s local restaurants will be open for visitors to enjoy.

Visitors to the fair can board the Homestead National Parks Trolley, which provides a free Ranger-guided tour and free admission to Biscayne and Everglades National Parks every weekend through Apr. 12. Attendees will be able to connect with area environmental and nature organizations through a series of interactive displays — including the opportunity to see and touch Florida wildlife.

Miami-Dade County residents will be able to exchange three old light bulbs for energy-saving compact fluorescent light bulbs and exchange up to two water-wasting showerheads for water efficient models thanks to the Miami-Dade County Extension Office. Also, Homestead Public Services Energy division will be there to discuss energy efficiency, energy rebates, free home energy surveys, the surge protection program, and their own light bulb exchange (maximum of three incandescent bulbs for CFL’s per family).

Om-stead Yoga Community will host an outdoor yoga demonstration so visitors can explore the art of meditation and fitness while communing with nature.

The Homestead Eco Fair, organized by the City of Homestead and Homestead Main Street, is a chance for residents and visitors to connect with nature and celebrate Homestead’s leadership in environmental stewardship. As the Gateway to Biscayne and Everglades National Parks, the City of Homestead has a long-standing commitment to ensuring a high quality environment for its residents and future generations.

For more information, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/ecofair.