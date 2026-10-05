Felicia Frazier on City Built with Irvans Augustin

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

City Built host Irvans Augustin welcomes Felicia Frazier, founder of Dolly and Oz Presents in Miami Beach.

A former publishing executive, Frazier launched the gallery in 2022 to showcase emerging and underrepresented artists. Its approach includes transparent artwork pricing, the Canvas Stories artist series, and Wine Down Sundays community gatherings.

Watch the interview from Miami’s Community Newspapers and learn more at https://dollyandozpresents.com/.