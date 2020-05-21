Florida Technical College Announces Healthcare Heroes Scholarship for Aspiring Healthcare Students

In light of the current pandemic and its mission to provide an education for students to contribute effectively to their community, Florida Technical College has created the Healthcare Heroes Scholarship to support those wishing to pursue a career in Healthcare.

Florida Technical College (FTC) announced it has created a Healthcare Heroes Scholarship—a scholarship dedicated to eligible students enrolling in any of its Allied Health programs. The scholarship is available to all FTC campuses throughout the state.

The Healthcare Heroes Scholarship offers a new incentive for students considering pursuing a career in the healthcare field. The Allied Health program offers an opportunity for students of all levels, from diploma to bachelor’s, to gain experience and skillsets for a variety of roles including administrative, clinical and management.

“This pandemic has further emphasized the importance of our frontline healthcare workers and the essential role they play in our community,” said Florida Technical College President, Dr. James Michael Burkett. “FTC has created this scholarship to encourage members of our community who may have been on the fence in deciding to pursue a healthcare career, and hopefully, in light of the current situation, motivate them to make a difference.”

The Allied Health program is offered throughout the state of Florida at the Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Deland, Cutler Bay and Pembroke Pines campuses. The program offers a variety of different levels including diplomas for Medical Assistant Technicians and Medical Billing and Coding Specialists, an Associate’s for a Medical Billing and Coding Specialist and a Bachelor’s in Allied Health Management.

With over 2.5 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and over 27,000 in the state of Florida, now more than ever we recognize the importance of our frontline workers. The medical industry was already facing a global shortage in medical professionals, and the pandemic has simply brought light to that situation. FTC students interested in the Allied Health programs are encouraged to apply for the scholarship to assist with alleviating any financial concern in participating.

To qualify for the Healthcare Heroes Scholarship applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be enrolled in one of FTC’s Allied Health Programs with a start date of June 1, 2020

Must remain continuously enrolled in that Diploma, Associate, or Bachelor’s degree program until completion

Maintain a satisfactory academic progress

Be current on all financial obligations to FTC

To request more information, please visit: http://www.ftccolleges. com/HealthCareHeroes- scholarship.php. All completed applications must be submitted to the Financial Aid Department prior to the start of the program. The awardees will receive up to $7200 for bachelor degree programs, up to $3600 for associate degree programs, and up to $1800 for diploma programs. The scholarship funds will be in the form of a retroactive disbursement of $600 per term up to the maximum amount awarded, not to exceed the amount of tuition and fees that was to be financed by debt and charged to the student for the applicable program, after first applying any other financial assistance.