Former US Senator Bill Nelson Endorses Daniella Levine Cava

The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor campaign is proud to announce a major endorsement from former United States Senator Bill Nelson.

Former Senator Bill Nelson shared, “Daniella is a strong advocate for protecting our environment and water resources, and she knows how serious the threat of sea level rise and climate change is to South Florida. She’s spent years fighting to fix the widening prosperity gap in Miami Dade, and she’s championed policies to ensure equal pay for women in Miami Dade County government. With so much uncertainty in the world, and no plan from our state leaders to tackle COVID, it is so important we elect the right people to government. It will take so many different folks collaborating together to bring us back from this crisis, and I know Daniella is the one to lead Miami Dade County in these challenging times.”

Daniella Levine Cava shared, “In such a pivotal time, it is experience and bipartisan resolve that are most needed to lead. I am proud to have such strong support from Senator Bill Nelson, a trusted statesman who led our state for many years. His life of public service has always inspired me to give back, lead by example, and work together regardless of identity or affiliation in order to deliver for our constituents!”