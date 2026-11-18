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From robotics labs to aviation simulators and hands-on STEM learning spaces, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is inviting Florida schools to apply for its Classroom Makeover Grant program, with 10 schools set to receive $50,000 each.

“FPL’s commitment to STEM education is reflected in our classroom makeover grants, which directly invests in student success,” said Kate Cotner, FPL director of community engagement. “By providing classrooms with advanced technology and hands-on resources, we’re equipping teachers to inspire future leaders and innovators while creating pathways to careers that will power Florida’s future.”

The Classroom Makeover Grants are supported through a gift by NextEra Energy Foundation, a corporate foundation of NextEra Energy Inc. and FPL, to increase the exposure of economically disadvantaged students in STEM and jumpstart students’ interest in STEM careers. Funds are available to update STEM classrooms with new technology or resources, including software, equipment, books and training for teachers.

Eligible K-12 public, private and charter schools at all grade levels that are designated Title 1 or serve a minimum of 40 percent economically disadvantaged students can apply, and winners will be announced in early 2027. Previous grant recipients in Miami-Dade County include:

• Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead created a new hydroponics lab.

• Hialeah Gardens High School in Hialeah transformed a classroom into a fully equipped hospital simulation environment.

Grant applications will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 11. For more information or to apply for a Classroom Makeover Grant, visit www.FPL.com/Education.

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