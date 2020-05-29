Free Therapy Offered to Frontline Healthcare Workers

South Florida Integrative Medicine is Giving Back to Bring Balance to Community

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Florida Integrative Medicine is now offering a new, free therapy group for Front Line Medical Workers, led by therapist Joshua Joseph, LMHC. The purpose of this group is to provide a safe haven for healthcare professionals who treat and care for patients infected with the COVID-19 virus. Participants will process their experiences together and receive support in a safe, confidential environment.

“I wanted to offer this therapy group to frontline health care workers because they are doing so much for our communities, and it’s important to pay it forward,” said Joshua Joseph, MS, LMHC.

“There have been many times during this time of quarantine when I’ve felt powerless in the face of this pandemic; I hope participants in this therapy group will feel strengthened through processing their experiences together and that we will all feel empowered as we continue forward in our lives.”

Doctors, nurses, technicians, emergency responders, and hospital administrative staff are invited to contact the South Florida Integrative Medicine office at 786-664-7810 or groups@southfloridaintegrativemed.com to request a screening appointment for participation.

Please note that registrants will be required to provide valid employer identification.

“Our practice has the professional expertise and capacity to offer this kind of support, so of course when Josh proposed to run this group we were full steam ahead to get out the word that we are here for others,” said Reed Humphery, Director of Operations, South Florida Integrative Medicine

This private group will meet via video conferencing service for 90 minute sessions over six weeks, on Fridays. Participants may choose from two time slot options, 8:00 a.m. or 5:00 p.m. Space is limited to 6 to 8 participants per group and commitment to attend all six sessions is requested.

“As are others in our community, we are strategizing on how to live and work safely at this time of pandemic,” said Hugh Humphery, MD, Founder and Medical Director, South Florida Integrative Medicine. “The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and our frontline colleagues in medicine continue to risk their health every day in order to care for others.”